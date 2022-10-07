Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Sure, I went 5-1 again last week on my high school football picks, but my score predictions were way off – save one.
I took Ripley over North Pontotoc, 22-17. The actual final: 21-7. I certainly did not see Tupelo hammering Oxford like it did (35-0), and I really thought Lafayette-Saltillo might be a tight game (Lafayette won 56-7).
But as they say, wins are wins, and I’m feeling way too good about myself right now. I’m bound to come back to Earth, and this could definitely be the week it happens.
Tupelo (6-0, 2-0) at Starkville (4-2, 0-2)
Tupelo, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Large School, looked like a state title contender last week. Starkville, meanwhile, is 0-2 in division play for the first time since 2004.
The Yellowjackets, as the kids might say, are kind of sus. They don’t have much of a running game, and they’ll be without star quarterback Trey Petty for most of tonight’s game. He was ejected in last week’s loss to Clinton and must sit out the first three quarters against Tupelo.
Sophomore Jaylon Ruffin is expected to start in Petty’s place.
The Pick: Tupelo 31, Starkville 13.
Nettleton (5-1, 0-0) at Aberdeen (4-2, 0-1)
Aberdeen is trying to bounce back from a 55-20 loss to rival Amory. Nettleton, meanwhile, pulled out a 42-41 double-overtime win over Senatobia. So these teams are coming from very different emotional places.
This is a Division 4-3A game, and these are county rivals, so emotions will be high tonight. Question is, can Aberdeen’s defense do anything to slow a Nettleton offense that averages 420.3 yards per game? Freshman QB Braylen Williams has been a revelation, having accounted for 1,888 yards and 23 touchdowns passing and running.
The Pick: Nettleton 35, Aberdeen 24.
New Albany (5-1, 1-0) at Ripley (6-0, 1-0)
Ripley has thrown three shutouts and allowed only 27 points all season. New Albany, meanwhile, averages 38.8 points per game but has scored only 38 total over the last two weeks (both in wins).
Ripley’s offense is solid but not intimidating, and New Albany’s defense has made strides the last couple games. Both teams have shown an ability to win close games, and I believe this one will be pretty tight.
The Pick: Ripley 20, New Albany 17.
Bonus picks
• Mantachie 33, Water Valley 16.
• Hamilton 37, Ethel 28.
• Itawamba AHS 40, Shannon 22.
Last week: 5-1
Overall: 27-9
