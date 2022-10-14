If a team is undefeated, I will keep riding that horse until it stumbles. That approach worked pretty well for me last week, as I went 4-2 on my high school football predictions.
All four of my correct picks were for unbeaten teams, but so was one of my incorrect picks (dagnabit, Mantachie!). I’m not going to change my method, at least not unless a couple of these horses run right off into a ditch.
Hamilton (7-0, 3-0) at West Lowndes (5-2, 3-1)
Hamilton has turned the clock all the way back to 1984, when it started the season 8-0. Remember how things were back then? Big hair, parachute pants, Swatches. I was wearing Toughskin jeans and sporting a calculator watch, because I was a huge nerd.
This is just Wade Tackett’s second year as Hamilton’s head coach, and the Lions have guaranteed themselves a winning season for the first time since 2014.
I know next to nothing about West Lowndes. No stats are available, but the Panthers beat French Camp last week, 38-14. Hamilton beat that same French Camp team three weeks ago, 25-21.
Gonna stay on this Hamilton horse.
The Pick: Hamilton 34, West Lowndes 30.
Corinth (4-3, 2-0) at Itawamba AHS (7-0, 2-0)
It’s hard to get a read on Corinth, partly because starting QB Brawner Cregeen has been out with an ankle injury he suffered against Tupelo in Week 3. He returned last week and took a few snaps, and the Warriors will need him tonight.
IAHS was in a bit of a fight last week at Shannon but pitched a shutout after halftime and won 42-20. The Indians were shaky at times defending passes downfield, so perhaps that’s something Cregeen can exploit. After the game, IAHS safety Isaac Smith told me he got beat over the top a couple of times due to keeping his eyes in the backfield – “a rookie mistake,” he said.
I expect Smith to be sharper this week, because he’s a hoss.
The Pick: Itawamba AHS 28, Corinth 14.
Madison Central (4-2, 2-1) at Tupelo (7-0, 3-0)
To think I didn’t even have Tupelo in my top-5 preseason rankings. Well, it’s because I wanted to see if that horse could really run. And boy, can it.
The Golden Wave’s defense is so stacked, it’s easy to overlook guys like lineman L.A. Ray and linebacker Tyler Vaughn. Because there are guys like end Jamarion Scott, who last week recorded 10 tackles, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 24-17 win at Starkville.
As for the offense, well, there are too many weapons to name. This horse is a’galloping.
The Pick: Tupelo 31, Madison Central 21.
Bonus picks
• Amory 33, Noxubee County 18.
• Clinton 34, Oxford 23.
• Kossuth 23, Water Valley 17.
Last week: 4-2
Overall: 31-11
