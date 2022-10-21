If not for a freshman backup quarterback and a last-second field goal, I’d have gone 6-0 on my high school football picks last week.
But kudos to those kids. Mitchell Grandjean stepped in at QB for Oxford and played well, and then William Wilkinson hit a field goal as time expired to give Oxford a 24-22 win over Clinton. That win kept the Chargers in the thick of the playoff hunt.
As we enter Week 9, playoff berths and seedings begin to shape up. There are a couple of games this week that could determine division titles, and those will be among this week’s predictions.
Houston (7-1, 3-0) at Ripley (8-0, 3-0)
Ripley won this game 52-44 last season despite a 328-yard effort by Houston tailback Jalen Washington. That’s because Ripley back Immanuel Griffin had 358 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Neither of those guys will be on the field for this Division 2-4A battle, because Griffin has graduated and Washington is out for the year with a knee injury. Both defenses have been hard to crack this season, so expect a much lower-scoring game.
Houston has still been able to run the ball since losing Washington, thanks to the efforts of Jamal Cooperwood and Jordan Pratt. But Ripley’s defense might be the toughest they face all season.
The Pick: Ripley 20, Houston 19.
Vardaman (7-1, 4-0) at Hamilton (8-0, 4-0)
Two once-proud programs have become relevant again. Vardaman hasn’t won a division title since 2012, and it’s been even longer for Hamilton – 1986.
Each team is led by a dynamic running back. Kyzer “Söze” Verner has rushed for 1,436 yards and 20 touchdowns for Hamilton, averaging 12.4 yards per carry. As for the Rams, they’ve got Za Pratt, a.k.a. “The Za Hey Kid.” He’s run for 850 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he’s a beast on defense, too.
The winner of this game likely wins the 3-1A crown.
The Pick: Hamilton 35, Vardaman 27.
Starkville (5-3, 1-3) at Oxford (4-3, 2-2)
The Little Egg Bowl has some pretty big stakes.
Thanks to its aforementioned win last week, Oxford is tied for fourth in 2-6A. If Starkville has any hope of making the playoffs, it has to win tonight.
The Chargers will not have to lean on Grandjean again, because starting QB Mack Howard has cleared concussion protocols. Starkville has an equally capable signal caller in Trey Petty, but the Yellowjackets must be able to run the ball – not something they’ve done well consistently.
The Pick: Oxford 24, Starkville 21.
Bonus picks
• Corinth 27, Shannon 23.
• Kossuth 26, Mantachie 18.
• Nettleton 37, Noxubee County 33.
Last week: 5-1
Overall: 36-12
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.