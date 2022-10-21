rip-2022-10-19-sport-ripley-fb-1

Ripley's C.J. Martin looks in a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Friday night's 42-7 win over South Pontotoc.

 By SEAN AKINS Special to the Sentinel

If not for a freshman backup quarterback and a last-second field goal, I’d have gone 6-0 on my high school football picks last week.

