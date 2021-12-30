SMITHVILLE – London Fields makes scoring look effortless, and there are good reasons for that.
The junior guard scored 31 points in three quarters of work as No. 2-ranked Tupelo blew past Houston 95-54 at the Seminole Shootout on Thursday night.
Fields had 12 points in the first quarter as Tupelo (13-2) built a 30-16 lead. His buckets came on jumpers, runners and put-backs as the Golden Wave established an up-and-down pace.
“He’s making a choice to rebound on both ends, and he’s making a choice to defend. You rebound and you defend, your offensive game gets going just off momentum,” Tupelo coach Robert Green said.
Houston (10-6) pulled within 34-26 in the second quarter, but the Wave pushed it to 46-29 by halftime. Fields helped put the game firmly away in the third quarter, when he scored 15 of Tupelo’s 33 points.
Fields said he’s elevated his game this year by putting in more work.
“Just being able to get into the gym, even more than I was last year,” he said. “My teammates are helping make everything easier for me.”
Fields got plenty of scoring help. Dayveun Anderson had 17 points, while David Harbour had 12 and Gavin Shannon notched 10.
Houston was playing without starters Red Parker (shoulder) and Mike White (arm). The Hilltoppers were led by Jay Duffy’s 22 points.
“I was definitely pleased in the first half with the tenacity we played with on defense and the sense of urgency we had on offense,” Houston coach Justin Childs said. “The biggest difference in that game was keeping them off the boards. It had to be a minus-20 rebound disadvantage or more.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo closed the first half with a 12-3 run.
Point Maker: Fields had 16 points by halftime.
Talking Point: "That’s what we’re trying to get into playing, the up-and-down pace, a fast pace, to be able to compete in our district.” – Green