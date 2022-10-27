PONTOTOC – Ty Long isn’t the flashiest quarterback, but he sure is effective.
The junior threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as Ripley bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 30-7 romp against Pontotoc on Friday night.
The Tigers (9-1, 4-1) will be the No. 2 playoff seed out of Division 2-4A.
Long was locked in from the get-go, rushing for two touchdowns in the first half, the latter giving Ripley a 16-7 lead.
“Ty Long is a winner,” Ripley coach Perry Liles said. “Whatever we ask him to do, he does it – throwing it, running it, running the option. I was very proud of him.”
Long showed a bit of flash at the end of the first half, when he lobbed a perfect arc to Jaki Holmes for a 46-yard touchdown – on fourth-and-6 – just 11 seconds before the break. That made it 23-7 Ripley.
“Coach Liles knew it was coming,” Long said, “and as soon as we lined up, I saw what the defense was in, and I said, ‘Touchdown.’”
Ripley was in line to win the division outright before falling to Houston last week.
“But this team knows that this season’s bigger than a division championship,” Long said. “We bounced back. Everybody was locked in on Monday, and we bounced back that fast.”
Things got off to an inauspicious start for Pontotoc (4-6, 2-3). The Warriors drew a delay of game penalty on the game’s first snap, and then a safety – via an illegal block in the end zone – on the next.
Ripley then took the ball and covered 53 yards on eight plays, with Long running it in from 18 for a 9-0 lead.
Pontotoc cut it to 9-7 on Conner Armstrong’s 5-yard run with 7:58 left in the second quarter. But the Tigers responded with a 62-yard drive capped by Long’s 2-yard run.
Pontotoc was held to 137 total yards, and Ripley’s defense came up with three interceptions – two of them by Michael Turner.
Ripley rushed for 206 yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Long’s long TD strike to Holmes just before the half gave the Tigers plenty of separation.
Point Man: Long completed 5 of 12 passes for 91 yards and two TDs. He also had a team-high 92 rushing yards and two TDs on nine carries.
Talking Point: “One thing that Ty likes to do is throw the long ball, and I knew he had an opportunity.” – Liles, on the 46-yard touchdown pass
Notes:
• Long’s other touchdown pass went to Keegan Colyer from 17 yards in the third quarter.
• Pontotoc is the No. 4 seed out of 2-4A.
• This was Ripley’s first win against Pontotoc since 2014.
