djr-2022-10-08-sport-ripley-na-gamer-1

Ripley quarterback Ty Long breaks free from New Albany's Micalynn Cameron for a game-sealing first down run in the fourth quarter of Friday night's 31-28 win.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY – Ripley quarterback Ty Long only tossed the ball six times on Friday night, but he made the most of his chances.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus