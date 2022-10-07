RIPLEY – Ripley quarterback Ty Long only tossed the ball six times on Friday night, but he made the most of his chances.
Long threw for three touchdowns to hold off rival New Albany 31-28 in a critical Division 2-4A matchup.
Ripley (7-0, 2-0) led 24-21 after a Freddy Lopez 39-yard field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter broke the tie.
Early in the fourth, Long linked up with Michael Turner for a 17-yard score to stretch the lead to 10 with 9:18 left.
“Every time we have the opportunity with Ty throwing the ball, we just got to pick our poison,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “He executed that throw perfectly in a big spot in the game.”
New Albany (5-2, 1-1) answered quickly, scoring on a 5-play, 81-yard drive in 1:39 of game clock, capped by a 4-yard TD from Kody Atkinson – his second of the night – to pull back within three.
The Bulldogs then recovered an onside kick near midfield, but a three-and-out stalled their momentum.
Ripley’s next drive did much of the same, but New Albany muffed the punt with 3:43 left. It was recovered by Cooper Davis at the Bulldogs’ 41, where the Tigers ran out the clock from there with a pair of first down runs from Jaylen Brooks and Long.
“The last three minutes is all about who wants it more, and I feel like coming out, I could feel the energy on our side,” Long said. “We didn’t have any big plays, but we had the plays right when we needed them.”
Ripley jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a Brooks interception return paid off in a touchdown plunge. Long hit Turner down the seam for a 46-yard strike on the next possession.
New Albany tied it 14-14 on a pair of scoring passes (92, 36) from Braden Shettles to Jareil Bowling.
Long found Cooper Davis on a 23-yard TD connection, but the Bulldogs responded with Atkinson’s first touchdown run to tie 21-21 at the half.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Davis’ fumble recovery on the muffed punt allowed Ripley to run out the rest of the clock.
Point Man: Long was 3 of 6 for 86 yards and 3 TDs.
Talking Point: “I think we’re both evenly-matched football teams, but we just came up short there.” – New Albany head coach Cody Stubblefield.
Notes
• Ripley had allowed 27 points all season entering Friday’s contest.
• New Albany QB Braden Shettles was 11 of 21 for 304 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.
• Next week, Ripley travels to South Pontotoc, while New Albany hosts North Pontotoc.
