RIPLEY – Ty Long admittedly wasn’t his sharpest on Tuesday night, but it still was enough to frustrate New Albany hitters.
Ripley’s ace allowed just one hit and struck out 10 Bulldogs in a 10-0 win in five innings to kickstart Division 2-4A play.
After giving up a one-out single to New Albany’s Cole Roberts in the first, Long retired the next 12 he faced, including all 10 punchouts coming in that span.
“I shouldn’t have thrown that guy a breaking ball because he was late on the fastball,” Long said of giving up the lone hit. “I was missing a little outside all night with the fastball and the breaking ball wasn’t the sharpest, but it was still good enough to win the game.”
Ripley (4-3, 1-0) hasn’t typically given Long much run support so far this season. The Tigers have struggled offensively, batting just .224 as a team, including 13 of 76 (.171) over Long’s previous three starts, averaging two runs per game.
But Ripley strung together its most complete effort of the young season at the dish on Tuesday, racking up nine hits with a .409 average over the five innings.
“We actually did what we’ve worked on in practice in this game,” Ripley coach Joel Gafford said. “It’s been frustrating for a lot of guys so far at the plate, but we’ve also seen some really stout pitching. You make the schedule tough on purpose to prepare us for when division starts.”
After loading the bases with no outs in the first, a New Albany error and wild pitch granted the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Long belted a 2-run home run to highlight a five-run second inning. Later, in the third, Long and Cooper Davis both drew bases loaded walks to make it 9-0.
Long was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
“Crooked numbers and Ty on the mound is very nice,” Gafford said with a smile.
Evan Goolsby singled home Jack Fortune in the fourth to enact the run rule.
New Albany starter Mayes Prescott took the loss, allowing seven runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks. Ripley struck out just four times – tying a season-low.
Tanner Allen and Ryan Scott, the Tigers’ eight and nine-hole hitters, each had two hits on the night.
Ripley has won 14 straight against New Albany (4-6, 0-1), dating back to April 7, 2015. The Bulldogs will look to bounce back on Friday at home to end the streak and split the series.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Both of Ripley’s extra-base hits came in the second, when Allen stroked a one-out double and Long hit a missile over the wall in left center to scratch across five runs for a 7-0 lead.
Big Stat: Long boasts a 0.75 ERA over 24 innings of work this season, giving up just 10 hits to go with 58 strikeouts and three walks.
Coach Speak: “I think the snowball effect happened. We felt the pressure, they put the pressure on us and we didn’t handle it very well.” – New Albany coach Drew Wheeler.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.