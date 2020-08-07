Nacoma James wore his love for the Lafayette Commodores on his sleeve.
James, one of the longest-tenured coaches at Lafayette High School, died Thursday after a brief illness at age 42.
James had worked at the school since 2004, mainly as an assistant football coach. He was head boys basketball coach for three years (2012-15) and recently began helping with the girls powerlifting team.
Athletics director Greg Lewis said James was fully invested in his student-athletes.
“He loves all these kids,” Lewis said. “He worked over there at the middle school, so he sees them at an early age and then coaches them in high school. No matter what sport it was, you’d see coach James. He really loved to come see the Commodores play, whether he was coaching them or watching them.”
James became ill last week, leaving school on Thursday with what he thought was a sinus infection. He quarantined himself, and by Tuesday he told coaches he was running a low fever and feeling better.
But two days later, Lewis got a call from James’ wife of four years, Laticia, saying they were headed to the emergency room.
“We jumped in our vehicles and ran over there, and they’re not there yet. She calls a little bit later and said, ‘He’s gone,’” Lewis said.
The exact cause of death is not yet known.
James has been a football assistant since arriving at Lafayette. He was serving as special teams coordinator under fifth-year coach Michael Fair.
After receiving the news Thursday, Fair met with his players via Zoom. The Commodores will take some time off and then plan to begin preseason practices on Aug. 17 as scheduled.
“We’re dealing with this the best way we know how,” Fair said. “I think we’re going to get through this as a football family, for sure.”
James was a Webster County native and graduated from Eupora High School in 1996. He then attended Ole Miss, graduating in 2000.
He was a part of three football state championships at Lafayette, most recently in 2016, which was Fair’s first year at Lafayette.
“He just had a way about him,” Fair said. “He was always happy, brought a great attitude to the field house every day and to this school. … Hard worker, very loyal to me and to this program. Just everything that you would want a coach to be up here influencing these children.”
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.