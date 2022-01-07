PONTOTOC • Kyle Heard said his team hasn’t gotten off to a good start in games all season, but that wasn’t the case on Friday night.
Pontotoc, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, raced out to a 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and rode that lead to the finish line for a 62-52 win over No. 8 South Pontotoc in a huge Division 2-4A matchup.
The Lady Warriors’ 2-3 zone forced five turnovers and saw South Pontotoc shoot 0 for 10 in the opening period. On the offensive end, Pontotoc (15-3, 5-0) used a trio of triples as five different players scored baskets for the 15-point lead.
“I challenged them to pick up the intensity. Let's go shoot shots and see who was feeling it,” Heard said of the first-quarter start. “I think we’ve got a lot of girls that can shoot the basketball.”
South Pontotoc (13-5, 3-1) found its rhythm in the second quarter, cutting the lead to eight before Pontotoc senior Jamyia Bowen pushed the lead back to 15 with a personal 7-0 run, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 39-24 advantage at the half.
Bowen finished with 11 points, four rebounds and five blocks in scarce minutes after suffering an ankle injury in practice on Thursday.
“She was able to give us two-minute bursts and then she’d have to sit down. But she showed some guts for us,” said Heard.
The Lady Cougars shot just 33.3% from the field, but the 3-ball became their equalizer as they tried to battle back. In the fourth, Rebekah Pilcher connected on three 3-pointers – the last coming with 1:27 left to cut the Pontotoc lead to 55-50.
Pontotoc held off the rally as Samya Brooks and Allie Beckley teamed up to go 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and Brooks added a late bucket for a 7-0 run and a 12-point lead in the final seconds.
Brooks led with 22 points, while Beckley chipped in 13 for Pontotoc, which shot 48.7% from the floor.
Pilcher finished with 22 points on 40% shooting from deep.
(B) Pontotoc 53, South Pontotoc 41: The No. 8-ranked Warriors used 21 points from Jaylen Edwards and 15 from Tyler Shepard to hold the No. 7-ranked Cougars, who were led by 10 points from Pontotoc transfer Joe Haze Austin.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Ella Hill, Molly Sansing and Sadie Stegall connected on 3-pointers in a 13-0 run to end the first quarter.
Point Maker: Brooks was 5 of 6 from the floor and 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “They’re loaded with college players – two possible D-Is – and here we are with our little ol’ team, we can’t give somebody a 15-point lead and not have an uphill battle the whole time.” – South Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell