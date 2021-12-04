The size and athleticism at 6-foot-4, 340 pounds are obvious.
His dominance was not.
The Senatobia Warriors didn’t run at him and often functioned well within that plan scoring early touchdowns through the air with a quick slant and a running back pass.
Touchdowns were soon tough to come by for either team, and there were none by either offense after halftime.
Columbia eventually claimed the Class 4A championship when Senatobia missed a 20-yard field goal in the final seconds.
Oatis typically shaded either side of the center but was rarely at the epicenter of the action. Senatobia linemen didn’t blow him off the line but got under him or chipped him enough to keep him from blowing up the play.
Oatis stood three-quarters of a foot taller than Senatobia center Amarion Grant.
“We didn’t change anything for him. We’ve been blocking big people all year,” Grant said. “It wasn’t anything different. He’s a good player, but I’m satisfied with how we manned up and blocked. It’s about having dog in you.”
Recruiting commitments are often weak, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Oatis some place other than Tuscaloosa.
He seems to have interest in LSU and Ole Miss more than others.
Saturday wasn’t his greatest individual performance, but recruiting is relational, months and sometimes years in the making before the papers are signed.