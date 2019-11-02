RIPLEY • New Albany’s offense was fine in the first half, putting up 21 points. But in their four drives in the second half, the Bulldogs put four touchdowns on the board to pull away for a 48-21 win over rival Ripley on Friday.
On the third play of the second half, New Albany’s Charlie Lott found Ramaryon Crawford for a 61-yard score. The Bulldogs’ next offensive play resulted in a 50-yard touchdown run by C.J. Hill, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, for the 34-14 lead with 7:10 to play in the third.
“I think offensively we were clicking pretty well most of the night,” said New Albany head coach Cody Stubblefield. “I think after we softened them up a little bit, C.J. Hill kind of took over a little bit later. I think it was a complete game offensively.”
Ripley (2-9, 1-3 Division 1-4A) answered with a 59-touchdown catch by Jamal Brooks with 4:13 left in the third. Brooks totaled 190 yards of offense and scored twice, but the Tigers were held scoreless the rest of the night.
“I think our defense stiffened up after the start,” said Stubblefield. “It’s just effort. They tightened down. We talked about at halftime being more aggressive on the edge.”
In the fourth quarter, New Albany (7-3, 3-1) pulled away with a nine-yard score by Hill and a 25-yard touchdown by C.J. McKinney. Hill rushed for 170 yards on 15 carries for three touchdowns.
Lott and Hill combined for all three first-half scores. Lott hit Cameron Knox for a 44-yard touchdown in the first to tie the game at 7-7. After a Ripley score late in the first, Hill answered early in the second with a 30-yard touchdown.
Then, Lott gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with a 58-yard strike to Mason Simmons.
Extra points
Turning Point: As Ripley drove deep in Bulldog territory, Crawford intercepted a pass with 14 seconds left in the first half to hold a 21-14 lead.
Point Man: Lott threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We have young guys playing on defense, and we had trouble getting lined up.” – Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn
Notes
• Hill totaled 226 yards of offense.
• Bulldogs are hosting a home playoff game for the first time since 2012.
• New Albany hosts Shannon next week, while Ripley goes to Itawamba AHS in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.