Todd Lott is headed across Union County for his next job.
Lott, the New Albany athletics director, was approved Monday to be the next head football coach at East Union.
Lott, a Greenville native, came to the region in June of 2018 when he was hired as New Albany’s AD. He also served as an assistant football coach.
“In a situation like this, No. 1, a lot of things have to fall into place,” Lott said. “And the fact it’s a great place with great people there, and I don’t have to move my family. One of the biggest factors is, I’m passionate about being a head football coach, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be able to do that again.”
Before arriving in Union County, Lott was head coach at St. Joseph Madison, going 16-9 over two seasons. He was an assistant coach at Germantown prior to that.
His other head coaching stops have been at Mississippi Delta Community College, Greenville-Weston and Washington School. He’s been a head coach a total of 17 years.
Lott, 54, takes over an East Union program that thrived under Kevin Walton, who left after five years to be an assistant at East Webster. The Urchins were 35-24 under Walton, reaching the Class 2A playoffs each season and winning two division titles.
One of Lott’s first orders of business will be finding a new quarterback. Walton’s son, Ty, passed for 2,800 yards and 38 touchdowns last season but will now lead East Webster’s offense.
The Urchins return leading rusher Colton Plunk, who ran for 1,550 yards and 20 touchdowns on 145 carries. Also back is two-way standout Hayden Roberts, who on offense had 891 yards and 10 TDs receiving and made six interceptions on defense.
“I’ve watched film, and hearing how hard their kids work and how tough they are, blue-collar kids – I’m looking forward to meeting them,” Lott said.