TUPELO – Tupelo put itself in a big hole – one that proved insurmountable on Tuesday night.
The Golden Wave fought back from an eight-run deficit but Madison Central – the nation’s top-ranked high school team, according to Baseball America – held off the late rally for a 10-9 win to complete the sweep of the Class 6A North Half finals.
The Jaguars (32-2) will face the winner of the Northwest Rankin-Oak Grove series in the state championship series on June 2 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
“We knew it wouldn’t be easy. You don’t get to the North Half championship by just rolling over, getting behind eight runs and quitting,” said Madison Central head coach Patrick Robey. “I’m proud of our kids. We weathered the storm.”
Tupelo’s climb back into the game began in the fifth when it scored five runs on a two-out, bases-loaded walk from Easton Hood, followed by a base-clearing double from Mason Morris, and a RBI single from Will Hodges to bring the score to 9-6.
Morris drew the loss on the mound after he struggled with his command early in the game. The junior right-hander got through one inning, allowing six earned runs on four hits and four walks.
The Jaguars used a Tupelo error in the top of the seventh to add an all-important insurance run after Morris delivered a two-RBI triple and scored on a throwing error that reached the Wave’s dugout on the play to get within a run with no outs in the bottom half.
From there, closer Austin Tommasini closed the door with three-straight outs.
“We tried to keep some positive energy and it got real there for a second for some of them,” said Tupelo head coach Justin Reed, whose team finished 27-10. “We fought, but hats off to Madison Central. They made the plays to win it.”
Ranard Grace (9-0) picked up the win, giving up six runs on eight hits, six strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Jaguars plated five runs on two hits, three walks, one hit-by pitch and an error in the second inning to build a 7-1 lead.
Big Stat: Morris was 2 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs.
Coach Speak: “I’m so proud of this bunch. With all the restrictions that went on at the beginning of the year, and how we had to go about our business a bit different, they bought in and played hard for Tupelo.” – Reed.