MADISON • They are the defending Class 6A state champions for a reason.
And it showed on Friday night.
In dominant fashion along with solid defense and the play of quarterback Vic Sutton, Madison Central raced past Starkville 41-21 in a Top-10 showdown and in the Region 2-6A opener at The Jungle.
“Scoring on that first drive was key for and seized momentum for us the whole half, and we were able to keep it,” said Madison Central coach Toby Collums. “Super proud of our kids, super proud of our staff. We had a great week of practice, and I thought tonight was the first night we played a complete game.”
The Jaguars scored on the first possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead as Jake Norris capped a nine-play, 67-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
On Starkville’s first possession of the game, Jaiden Johnson intercepted a Trey Petty pass and scampered 60 yards to the end zone to extend the Madison Central lead to 14-0 with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
Starkville cut the lead down to 14-7 with 3:54 left in the opening period as Courtland Cooper scored on a 3-yard run.
After that, it was all Jaguars (3-1, 1-0 Region 2-6A).
Glen Singleton scored on a 4-yard run on the second play of the second quarter to extend the Madison Central lead to 21-7.
Max Zuluaga added a 20-yard field goal with three minutes left to give the Jaguars a 24-7 lead.
After Denym Mitchell intercepted a Petty pass on the opening drive of the second half, Norris scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 31-7.
Zuluaga added a 35-yard field goal with under a minute left in the third quarter, and Sutton hit Southern Miss commit Isaiah Spencer on a 70-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the fourth quarter to give Madison Central a 41-7 lead.
Cooper added an 11-yard touchdown run and Jaylon York had a 33-yard touchdown catch from Jaylen Ruffin for Starkville to cut the lead down to 41-21.
“I thought we did a good job of making their quarterback uncomfortable all night with pressures,” Collums said. “Vic did what we’ve expected of him each week and he’ll gain confidence. Starting 1-0 in this region is huge.”
Sutton finished the night 10-of-17 passing for 229 yards with a touchdown. Spencer had seven catches for 182 yards with a score.
Petty had 171 yards passing for Starkville. The Yellowjackets dropped to 4-1, 0-1.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Jake Norris’ 2-yard touchdown run after a interception on the opening drive of the second half gave Madison Central a 31-7 lead.
Point Man: Sutton finished with 229 yards passing with a touchdown.
Talking Point: “They beat our butts. We go of getting better to do and hopefully we can see them again,” said Starkville coach Chris Jones. “We looked bad tonight, so we got a lot to do and get ready for Clinton next week.”
