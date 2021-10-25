Madison Central, St. Andrew's sweep swim titles Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 25, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Central and St. Andrew’s ruled the pool again last weekend.Madison Central’s boys and girls teams both won the Class II state swimming championship at the Tupelo Aquatic Center on Friday. They pulled off the same feat last year.The MC girls scored 135.5 points, well ahead of second-place Oxford (98) and third-place Tupelo (77). It was the Lady Jaguars’ eighth-straight state title.On the boys side, the Jags scored 100 points to edge out Tupelo (90).In Class I competition on Friday, St. Andrew’s swept the boys and girls crowns for a third-straight year. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Swimming Mhsaa Championships Madison Central Jaguars St. Andrew's Saints Tupelo Golden Wave Madison Central Tupelo Sport Swimming Jag Team State Jaguars Feat Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists