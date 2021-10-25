Madison Central and St. Andrew’s ruled the pool again last weekend.

Madison Central’s boys and girls teams both won the Class II state swimming championship at the Tupelo Aquatic Center on Friday. They pulled off the same feat last year.

The MC girls scored 135.5 points, well ahead of second-place Oxford (98) and third-place Tupelo (77). It was the Lady Jaguars’ eighth-straight state title.

On the boys side, the Jags scored 100 points to edge out Tupelo (90).

In Class I competition on Friday, St. Andrew’s swept the boys and girls crowns for a third-straight year.

