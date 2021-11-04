MADISON • Heading into Thursday night, Madison Central knew what was at stake.
A home playoff game – and they got it.
Behind a stellar rushing attack the Jaguars raced past Oxford 48-7 in a key Division 2-6A contes and the regular season finale.
With the win, Madison Central (9-1) clinched the No. 2 seed out of Region 2-6A and will host DeSoto Central next Friday night in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Oxford (7-4) will be the No. 4 seed and travel to South Panola next week.
“I thought we played well in all three phases tonight and I think we’re clicking at the right time,” said Madison Central coach Toby Collums. “Our kids knew what was at stake and they want to be at home in the first round and now we’re at that point.”
There were a combined three turnovers on the first three possessions of the game by both teams (all fumbles) and Oxford turned it over twice.
Madison Central capitalized on the second turnover as Robert Dumas scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:35 left in the first quarter to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
On Madison’s next possession, Vic Sutton connected with Isaiah Spencer on a 32-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the first quarter to extend their lead to 14-0.
Dumas scored on a 1-yard with 5:18 left in the second quarter to give Madison Central a 21-0 lead.
Sutton extended the lead to 27-0 with 22 seconds left before halftime on a 4-yard run.
Deandre Pullen scampered 23 yards to the end zone on the first play of the second half to give Madison Central a 34-0 lead.
Dumas added two more rushing touchdowns from a yard and 43 yards out.
Dumas finished the game with 135 yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns to lead the Jaguars.
“Couldn’t do it without the offensive line and they dominated tonight,” Dumas said. “We preached all week that we wanted to host a playoff game and now we got it.”
Madison Central finished the game with 470 yards rushing and 596 yards of total offense.
Oxford’s only score came on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Trip Maxwell to Dane Harmon with 6:35 left in the third quarter. The Chargers only managed 157 yards of total offense.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: With four seconds left in the first quarter, Vic Sutton hit Isaiah Spencer on a 32-yard touchdown pass to give Madison Central a 14-0 lead.
Point Man: Dumas had 135 yards rushing on 19 carries with four touchdowns.
Talking Point: “A lot of credit goes to Madison Central, they are a great team and we put ourselves behind the 8-ball early with those turnovers offensively,” said Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe. “We got to just put this one behind us quickly and get ready for the playoffs.”