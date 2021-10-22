Madison Central is going for another sweep in the pool.

The MHSAA swimming championships begin today at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Class II teams will compete starting this morning, with Class I going Saturday.

Madison Central’s boys and girls swept the Class II titles last season, and they also swept the North half meet last weekend at Delta State. MC’s girls have won seven-straight state championships.

Tupelo’s boys, whose 13-year title streak ended last year, finished second at the North half meet. The Tupelo girls finished third.

In Class I, St. Andrew’s is looking to sweep for a third-straight year.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus