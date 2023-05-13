ENTERPRISE – With his best player standing beside him after a big win, West Union baseball coach Ashley Russell had just one question: “How in the hell is he not 1A player of the year?”
He was speaking of junior catcher Greer Manning, who led the Eagles to an 8-6 win over Biggersville in Game 3 of their Class 1A third-round playoff series on Saturday. Manning certainly out-played Biggersville’s Dylan Rowsey, who was named 1A Mr. Baseball two days earlier.
Manning went 3 for 3 with an RBI and was steady behind the plate as West Union’s pitchers fought a tight strike zone.
“This is Mr. Baseball right here,” Russell said.
Manning and the Eagles (26-4) did what the Lions (21-8-1) could not: Get hits with men on base. It was a 3-3 ballgame in the second inning when Manning hit an RBI single to left field to give West Union the lead. A pair of sacrifice flies by Grant Martin and Benton Burks made it 6-3.
It was 7-3 after four innings, but Luke Overstreet’s two-run homer in the fifth got Biggersville within 7-5. Burks then entered to relieve starter Jon Grey Morrisson and got a flyout with the bases loaded.
Biggersville scored once in the seventh and had the tying run on base, but Burks fielded a tough grounder and threw to first to end the game.
“We just didn’t come through with those big hits that we normally do,” Biggersville coach Daniel Rowsey said.
Morrisson (7-1) got the win. The freshman allowed five runs on four hits, with two strikeouts and seven walks in 4 2-3 innings. Burks got the save with 2 1-3 innings of no-hit ball.
“That was mostly mental,” Manning said of the tight strike zone. “You’ve got to get over the umpire, and that’s just something you’ve got to deal with.”
Overstreet (8-2) took the loss. He yielded six runs on five hits and walked five in 2 2-3 innings.
West Union will face either Hickory Flat or Vardaman in the North finals.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Overstreet walked the first three batters of the second inning. Manning, Martin and Burks then recorded their RBIs for a 6-3 lead.
Big Stat: Biggersville was 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “We took one on the chin Tuesday night (in Game 1), and we battled last night and were able to get that one. The kids really showed a lot of heart this week.” – Russell
