MANTACHIE – Ramsey Montgomery is now a grizzled veteran of Mantachie’s softball team, but she’s kind of always been that way.
The junior is entering her fifth season with the varsity squad and has firmly established herself as one of the best pitchers in the state. The numbers tell that story pretty well: Last season, Montgomery was 26-8 with a 0.55 ERA and 287 strikeouts in 151 1-3 innings pitched. She tossed four no-hitters, including two perfect games.
Her success has come not only from pure skill and hard work, but also a maturity beyond her years. Montgomery has honed her mental game to a fine point.
“The biggest part of my game’s that grown is the mental aspect,” Montgomery said. “I used to get down when somebody scored a run, and I think I’ve been able to be stronger mentally and understand that we’ve still got a lot of game to play.”
She’s hard to ruffle in the pitcher’s circle.
“She’s always been a little more mature than most of the kids,” said Kristi Montgomery, Mantachie’s head coach and Ramsey’s mother.
Ramsey Montgomery’s maturity and mental toughness have both been well-earned. She led Mantachie to the Class 2A state finals as a freshman, and then the Lady Mustangs moved up to 3A last year. They share a division with Kossuth, the Daily Journal’s preseason No. 4-ranked team, as well as two-time defending state champion Booneville.
Offense was not Mantachie’s forte last season, which put even more pressure on Montgomery to pitch well.
“When you play day in, day out, 1-0, 2-1, 2-0 games, it pretty much comes down to pitching,” Kristi Montgomery said. “There’s a lot of pressure there, but it’s been really good for her to have to step up to that and know that’s coming every time we play.”
The younger Montgomery has also continued to improve her physical tools. She’s always been a hard thrower but has added nuance to her repertoire with better spin control.
She’s been pitching since she was 7 years old and became more dominant as time went on. That’s led to a confidence that she tries to pass on to her teammates.
“I always try to think whatever my tone is out there on the mound is whatever the rest of the team is going to be,” Montgomery said. “If I go out there being confident, thinking we’ve got it, I think the rest of the team tries to follow in that.”