STARKVILLE – Lake’s strategy going into the Class 2A state championship series with Mantachie was to give the Lady Mustangs what they didn’t like – or expect.
That’s exactly what the Lady Hornets did, as they took a 12-4 win over the Lady Mustangs on Wednesday at Nusz Park on the campus of Mississippi State.
Game 2 is set for approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Hornets (29-7) banged out a season-high 13 hits on Wednesday against freshman pitcher Ramsey Montgomery, who entered the game with 264 strikeouts.
It started in the first inning when Lake plated two runs and then led 6-1 after three innings.
“That’s the most hits she has given up this season,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said. “It all goes back to bunting at the plate. We gave them five hits off of bunts. They had a couple of kids that hit the ball really well but we had some miscues on defense as well.”
Lake coach Jake Loper said he thought his team’s ability to put pressure on the Mantachie defense was the difference.
“We are fast and athletic and when we showed it they seemed to not really like it a lot.” Loper said. “So we just kept on doing it. ... I kind of like to give them what they don’t like.”
While the Lady Mustangs were struggling with the bunt, they also had a hard time timing up Lake pitcher Kate Gladney, who kept them off-balance with a steady diet of changeups.
“Sshe pitched a really good ball game,” Montgomery said of Gladney. “She changed the speed of the pitch and kept the hitters off balance. I think if we hadn’t had made several errors to start the game, it would have been a different game.”
The Lady Mustangs (23-7-2) ended up with nine hits, led by Lynsey Barber who was 3 for 3 with a double. Campbell Guin was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
Base hits
• Big inning: Lake put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-run lead.
• Big stat: Montgomery gave up a season high 13 hits while striking out eight. Of those 13 hits, five were bunts by Lake. The Lady Mustangs also committed six errors.
• Coach speak: “I thought we came out a little intimidated by where we were and a little intimidated by the big game,” Montgomery said.