2020 record: 4-6, 2-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ken Adams (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Luke Ellis, RB/DB, Jr.
• Rushed for 717 yards, 9 TDs; averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
Austin Nichols, FB/LB, Jr.
• Led the team with 71 tackles; bigger role on offense this year.
Jaycob Hawkes, QB, Jr.
• Threw for 600 yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs; rushed for 162 yards, 7 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ken Adams led Mantachie to its first playoff appearance in four years. The Mustangs went 3-19 in the three-year drought before his arrival, and he led them to a 4-6 mark in his first season and their first playoff win since 2013.
OFFENSE
The players took well to the new single-wing offense last year. Quarterback Jaycob Hawkes (Jr.) found his stride midway through the season to help his team.
Luke Ellis (Jr.) returns as the leading rusher and will have Austin Nichols (Jr.) moving over from defense as the blocking back. Jake Spradling (Jr.) and Jase White (Jr.) are both returning from injuries last season and can spell Ellis at times.
Hunter Hester (Jr.) is the fastest player on the team and will continue to play as a wing back.
The Mustangs are returning four of their five linemen, including three juniors: Will Wood, Zach Franks and Isaiah Kelley.
DEFENSE
Nichols has led this unit in tackles each of the last two seasons from his linebacker spot. Spradling and Braedon Sauls (Jr.) join him on the second level in the 4-2-5 look.
The Mustangs gave up 34.7 points per game last season, and a lot of that was through the air. Brayden Frazier (Jr.) returns at free safety to help Mantachie improve on that number.
Gabe Inghram (Jr.) and Cooper Guin (Jr.) are two standouts along the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ellis will handle to kicking game again this year. The punting battle is currently ongoing. Ellis and Hester are two favorites to lead the return game.
X-FACTOR
Youth and inexperience are no longer excuses for Mantachie. The question now becomes, does this loaded junior class build off last season’s success?
COACH SPEAK
“We feel like we can go with eight or nine guys up front. I think that is a luxury for us. We just want to continue to work our depth.” – Ken Adams