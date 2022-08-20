Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2021 record: 6-5, 1-3 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ken Adams (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jaycob Hawkes
QB, Sr.
• Threw for 1,068 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs; had 200 yards, 5 TDs rushing.
Cooper Guin
TE/DE, Sr.
• Versatile, will play both sides frequently.
Braedon Sauls
WB/OLB, Sr.
• Top returning rusher with 559 yards at 6.7 yards per carry.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Ken Adams is entering his critical third year leading the Mustangs. With 19 seniors on the 45-player roster, it's a show-me season for Adams and his staff after coaching up those seniors the last two years.
OFFENSE
Fourth-year starter Jaycob Hawkes will lead an offense full of veterans at skill positions. Braedon Saul will lead a stable of capable rushers, including Luke Ellis, Hunter Hester, Jase White, Austin Nichols and Jake Spradlin.
Seniors Brayden Frazier and Isaiah Payne will lead the Mantachie receiving corps, while the Mustangs also return experience at tight end in seniors Cooper Guin and Gabriel Inghram.
The Mustangs return their entire starting O-line from a year ago. Senior center Treyton Hill anchors the line with seniors Zach Frank (G) and Will Wood (T) out left and senior Isaiah Kelley (G) and junior Nate Kelley (T) to his right.
DEFENSE
Cooper Guin, Inghram and Ben Mitchell are getting work at defensive end, with Guin also set to get some play time inside at tackle. Most of the DT spots will be filled by a rotation of starters from the O-line.
Senior ILBs Spradlin and Nichols will lead the Mustangs' secondary, with Hester anchoring the secondary at free safety. Wideouts Frazier, Tyler Edge, Payne, Bryson Ford and others will be pulling double duty at corner.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Frazier, Ellis and White will share kick and punt return duties. White will also serve as kicker along with Sauls, while Ellis will handle punting.
X-FACTOR
With 19 seniors who have been playing under Adams the past two years, this team is the most experienced and game-ready squad Adams has had at Mantachie.
COACH SPEAK
“I think this group is one that can take what we've done and build off of the last two years.” – Ken Adams
