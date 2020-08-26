Mantachie is the latest football team in Northeast Mississippi that will go into a two-week quarantine.
The Mustangs had three players test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of both Friday's scrimmage against Hamilton and their scheduled season opener against Smithville on Sept. 3.
“We want everyone to be safe and we want to have a season,” said first-year head coach Ken Adams. “This is the best way to ensure we have a season. Our priority is for the community of Mantachie to be healthy, and if this is part of that then this is just part of it.”
Adams was particularly proud of the leadership his players have shown both in how they've responded to the bad news of losing both the scrimmage and their first game, but also the courage it took for his players to go get tested despite being asymptomatic.
“We had a positive test that came about in this area, and what we've done as an athletic department to our kids is to take care of you, your family and your teammates. So we had some kids and parents that went and got tested,” said Adams.
“As it pertains to COVID, the best way to know is to go be tested, and I'm very proud of our kids for having the foresight to go, ‘You know what? I don't know if I've been exposed or not, but I'm going to get checked.’ And by doing that they protected their teammates, their classmates, the teachers and their families because now they know.”
Mantachie joins Saltillo as the second area team this week to enter a 14-day isolation. Falkner football just exited its quarantine last week after having three players test positive earlier this month.
The Mustangs' first game will now be at home against Thrasher on Sept. 11.
Smithville is looking to replace Mantachie on its schedule.