Mantachie hires Kuhl to lead girls basketball team

Mantachie High School has hired Brent Kuhl to be its new head girls basketball coach, the school announced via its athletics Twitter page on Monday.

Kuhl had spent the past two seasons at Nettleton. He went 38-20 in that span and led the Lady Tigers to the Class 3A state playoffs each year.

Kuhl takes over a Mantachie team coming off a 14-16 campaign. The Mustangs haven't finished with a winning record since going 17-11 in 2019-20.

He replaces Carleigh King, who is now the girls basketball coach at Wheeler.