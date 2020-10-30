WALNUT • East Union already has the Division 1-2A championship locked up, but Mantachie and Walnut are set to fight for the No. 2 seed tonight, with the winner earning a home playoff game for next week’s first round.
The view of the playoffs is much different for these two programs.
For Walnut (6-2, 2-1), it’s earned an eighth-consecutive trip to the 2A playoffs, playing at least one home playoff game in four of those years.
Mantachie (3-4, 2-1) earned its first playoff berth since 2016 with wins over Potts Camp and Strayhorn this season. The Mustangs haven’t hosted a playoff game since 2015.
“We both want the same thing,” said Walnut head coach John Meeks. “You’ve got a first-year head coach that is doing a wonderful job, building them back up. I guarantee you they are going to come in sky high and ready to play.”
Mantachie head coach Ken Adams is happy to lead his Mustangs back to the playoffs, but he has stressed to his team to not just be happy with getting there.
“Everybody wants to be in the playoffs, but the teams that are consistently good every year aren’t just happy to be there,” said Adams. “It is an expectation to be there. That’s what we want our kids and our community to expect.”
Adams praised his five seniors who helped guide the young team back to the postseason. For this senior group, 2020 delivered its first ever home win, first division win, and first playoff appearance.
For the Mustangs to get their first home playoff game, they’ll have to go through a potent Walnut offense that features T.J. Colom, a do-it-all player who has collected 1,926 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns.
The Wildcats’ offense averages 44.4 points per game.
“We kind of have an expectation that we are going to score,” said Meeks. “It hasn’t been the same formations or the same plays, but we kind of find things from week to week that work, and we stick with it.”
Adams’ game plan to try and slow down Walnut is simple – win in the trenches.
“The deciding factor in the game is controlling the line of scrimmage,” Adams said. “(Colom) is good. He’s electric and he’s as fast sideways as he is straight up ahead. If we can control the line of scrimmage, we can try and limit what he can do.”