The Mantachie junior pitcher recently recorded her 1,000th career strikeout. She hit the milestone against Wheeler on March 6.
“I didn’t even realize I got it until after the Wheeler game,” Montgomery said. “I asked my momma, ‘How many am I away?’ She was like, ‘Oh, you’ve got it.’”
Montgomery has 1,043 career strikeouts in 518 innings, with an 82-22 record and 0.84 ERA. There is no central database for softball stats and records in Mississippi, but according to Daily Journal research, it appears she is only the third area player to reach the 1,000-strikeout mark.
Jessica Halterman, who graduated from East Webster in 2009, recorded 1,227 strikeouts. Elizabeth Woolven, a 2007 Mooreville grad, finished her career with 1,213.
Montgomery could very well catch them both this season.
“It means so much,” Montgomery said of the milestone, “because you just think about how hard you’ve worked since you were little and you first started pitching. You realize how much all your hard work and sacrifices have paid off.”
Montgomery has been pitching for the varsity since seventh grade and has made the Daily Journal All-Area team each of the last two seasons. Last year, she recorded 287 strikeouts in 151 1-3 innings.
Montgomery has 87 strikeouts this season. Behind her arm, Mantachie is off to a 9-1 start and is ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal. The Lady Mustangs open division play next week with a pair of games against Booneville.
“We’re hitting the ball a lot better than we have in the past seasons,” Montgomery said. “And our defense is solid as usual. We’re a pretty solid young team, so I’m excited to see how things turn out.”
Another area hurler is closing in on the 1,000 benchmark. Booneville senior Hallie Burns has 888 strikeouts in 453 career innings.
