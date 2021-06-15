Austin Marlin is Tishomingo County all the way through.
The 2014 graduate has been promoted to head baseball coach, the school announced Tuesday. He takes over for Jarrad Robinson, who resigned but will remain as athletics director.
Marlin, 25, has been an assistant at Tishomingo County for the past three years and hasn’t worked anywhere else.
“When coach Rob told me around February that he was leaving, I knew that I wanted to put in for it. I’m just glad I’m getting an opportunity to do it,” Marlin said.
Robinson coached just one season, while his predecessor Casey James coached three. Marlin said he plans to be at Tishomingo County for a while.
Time to regroup
He’ll be starting out with a young team. Four key seniors graduated from the 2021 squad, which finished 8-13 and missed the Class 4A playoffs.
Key returnees include senior Spence Coffman, who batted .310 and posted a 2.41 ERA on the mound.
“I think if we play hard and play small ball and do things like that, we can make it to the playoffs,” Marlin said.
Marlin played at Tishomingo County under the legendary Jerry Long. He then played at Northeast Community College under Kent Farris and Richey Harrelson.
Marlin’s experience under those coaches, along with James and Robinson, make him feel like he’s ready for this head coaching job.
“I saw how tough they were,” he said of Long, Farris and Harrelson. “Then going to coach James, I saw that he was more buddy-buddy with the kids. So I guess I learned the best of both worlds, going from coach Long and all them to coach James.
“And then coach Rob, I learned more of the baseball aspect – what to do in certain situations, how to coach certain things.”