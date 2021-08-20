2020 record: 6-5, 3-0 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Tony Banks (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jimmy Morales, QB/DB, Sr.
• Sure to have a big role regardless of quarterback battle.
Landon Houston, QB/DB, Sr.
• Standout baseball player who is coming into his own in football.
Rusty Bolden, WR/DB, Sr.
• Multi-year starter with the most experience on the roster.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Kylee Brown joins Tony Banks’ staff after moving from Utah. Wesley Bolden, a Marshall Academy alum, is welcomed as the new strength and conditioning coach.
OFFENSE
Two players entered fall camp in a quarterback battle. Jimmy Morales (Sr.) was the backup last season, but Landon Houston (Sr.) is pushing for that starting spot. Both Houston and Morales can play multiple positions if they lose out on the quarterback spot.
Ethan Helton (Sr.), Jack Smith (Jr.), and Colton Neal (Sr.) will all challenge for carries out of the backfield.
The entire offensive line is in flux with no returning experience there.
Rusty Bolden (Sr.) is the most experienced receiver, and Hayes Henry (Jr.) brings a lot of size to the position.
DEFENSE
Jamarius Rooks (Sr.) will anchor the defensive line along with Winston Fant (Jr.) at defensive tackle. Helton and Nick Henry (Sr.) will be the defensive ends.
Smith is slated to start at middle linebacker again after much success last season.
Bolden and Morales are the starting corners, with Houston expected to have a big role in the secondary at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Helton is the favorite to win the kicking battle heading into the season. Morales will be the punter.
X-FACTOR
Putting the pieces together along the offensive line will go a long way in finding success for the Patriots.
COACH SPEAK
“If you know how football is, you’re only going to be as good as you are up front. We got a little size but we just have to see.” – Tony Banks