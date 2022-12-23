Baldwyn’s boys have figured out pretty quickly what they are.
The Bearcats, who lost three starters off last year’s team, are 11-0. A couple of new starters have had big hands in the hot start.
Nathan Shaw is a 6-foot-4 junior who is averaging 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He played some last season and has embraced his bigger role.
“He’s got a soft touch around the basket,” coach Jason McKay said. “We’re getting more conscious as a basketball team at making sure we get him the basketball inside. The thing I’ve been pleased with is he’s doing a good job of getting on the offensive glass and the defensive glass.”
Shaw is complemented by sophomore guard Dy’Lan Johnson and senior point guard Jamaury Marshall, who is one of the returning starters. Johnson averages 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while Marshall checks in with 10.4 points and 6.7 assists per game.
“He’s your traditional point guard,” McKay said of Marshall. “He does positive things in almost all phases of the game. And then certainly the Johnson kid is developing into a scorer for us. When those two are on, it takes a lot of pressure off Shaw inside.”
Another big factor for the Bearcats has been their defensive prowess. They’re allowing just 31 points per game.
Unfortunately, a big piece of Baldwyn’s defensive puzzle is missing. Senior Rodney Stewart, a 240-pound forward, injured his knee last weekend and could be out for a while. He was one of the Bearcats’ shut-down defenders.
Still, McKay likes his team’s overall defensive capability.
“We’ve done a real good job of keeping the basketball in front of us, and at the same time putting pressure on the basketball, which is sometimes hard to do both,” he said. “And I think these kids have done that. Certainly this is going to be a challenge without Rodney, but I think we’ve got the type kids that will accept that challenge.”
