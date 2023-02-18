BALDWYN – Jamaury Marshall took it upon himself to give Baldwyn the little extra boost it needed.
The point guard scored 10 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, and the Bearcats pulled away late to beat East Webster 70-57 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs Saturday night.
Baldwyn (24-4) will face Coahoma County in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at Mississippi Valley State University.
East Webster (23-9) was leading 51-50 in the fourth quarter when Marshall went on a personal 8-0 run. The senior drained a 3-pointer, made a layup, and then converted an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 58-51 Baldwyn lead with 4:02 left.
“I just felt like I had to make something happen,” Marshall said. “This is my last home game and I didn’t want to lose, so I knew I had to at least leave my mark. I felt like my team needed me at the moment, and I had to step up and do what I had to do.”
Marshall did a lot of his damage at the free throw line, making 13 of 17. And when he wasn’t carving up East Webster’s defense, big man Nathan Shaw was ruling the paint. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior finished with 20 points – 10 of them on putbacks – and 15 rebounds.
Shaw helped Baldwyn out-rebound East Webster 36-27.
“It wasn’t anything we could do with him,” East Webster coach Jon Ginn said. “We tried to go man early and got quick fouls. We had to go zone, which we kind of got back in the game with the zone, but just couldn’t sustain it.”
The Bearcats started the game with a 10-0 run, but a halfcourt trap got the Wolverines back in it. They briefly took a lead in the second quarter, but Baldwyn led 30-27 at halftime.
Cade Morrow had a big third quarter, when he scored nine of his team-high 21 points, to put East Webster in front, 47-46, entering the fourth.
But Marshall kept attacking the basket, and the Bearcats kept getting to the free throw line, where they made 25 of 38 on the night. East Webster was 9 of 14.
“Certainly when Jamaury is aggressive going to the basket, we’re a different team,” Baldwyn coach Jason McKay said.
Terrell Robinson scored 11 points for Baldwyn, which shot 21 of 48 (43.8%) from the field. East Webster was 23 of 54 (42.6%).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After Marshall’s 8-0 run, East Webster got back within 62-57 at the 1:36 mark. But Baldwyn iced the game at the line, making 8 of 8 free throws over the final 1:07.
Point Makers: Marshall shot 7 of 14 from the field, while Shaw was 8 of 11.
Talking Point: “I thought we moved the basketball well tonight. When you’ve got good basketball movement, then naturally that’s going to create more opportunities for easier shots.” – McKay