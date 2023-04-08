Kossuth’s softball team has proved it belongs in elite company.
The Lady Aggies split their two-game series against Division 1-3A foe Booneville earlier this week, losing 4-3 in 11 innings on Monday and then taking their own 4-3 win Tuesday. Booneville (17-4, 5-1) is the two-time reigning 3A state champion, but Kossuth (14-5, 3-1) has a chance to snag the division title.
To do so, the Lady Aggies will need to not only sweep Mantachie (12-3, 1-2) – not an easy feat – but do so by a combined total of more than eight runs. That’s because Booneville beat Mantachie 2-0 and 6-0 earlier this season.
Game 1 is Tuesday at Mantachie, and Game 2 will be Thursday at Kossuth.
“We’re approaching it just like Booneville,” Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said. “It’s the next most important game of the year. Division on the line. Our girls got real focused in the Booneville series, and I think they’re ready to try and make another run at this thing.”
Kossuth always has a chance with Maddie Mask in the pitcher’s circle. The junior has a record of 10-3 with a 0.80 ERA. She’s struck out 98 and walked 20 in 78 2-3 innings.
“Maddie’s been our difference maker,” Bobo said. “We knew what we had coming in. She’s been sitting behind Ava (Meeks) for the last two years, pitched some, learned from her. She just waited her turn, and now she’s proven that she’s got the goods, too.”
Mask also has the advantage of Carleigh Mills being her pitching coach. Mills was a Daily Journal All-Area pitcher for Kossuth (class of 2015) and went on to play at West Alabama. Bobo said Mask and Mills have been on the same page all season.
“She knows her spots and she hits her spots. Coach Carleigh knows what spots she wants her to hit. They’ve been clicking all year,” Bobo said.
Offensively, Kossuth has dangerous hitters sprinkled throughout the lineup. Sophomore Macie Starling leads the team with a .433 batting average. Juniors Anabelle Marlar (.389) and Hadley James (.369) are both veterans.
And junior Cailyn Johnson hits .333 while providing strong defense both at catcher and third base.
It’s a lineup that can adjust on the fly, too. After striking out 11 times in Game 1 versus Booneville, the Lady Aggies were fanned just once in the Game 2 win.
“The bottom half (of the order) has carried us through some games, top half has carried us through some games,” Bobo said. “One through nine can find a way on at any time.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.