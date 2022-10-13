MANTACHIE – It took a bit longer than expected, but Kossuth finally brought the hammer down for good Thursday night.
The Lady Aggies recorded 62 kills and withstood a furious Mantachie rally, advancing to the MHSAA Class 3A volleyball quarterfinals with a 3-2 win (25-21, 25-8, 24-26, 23-25, 15-12). The Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked team will travel to Alcorn Central on Monday in a rematch of last season’s North final.
“It was very tough,” Kossuth outside hitter Aven Mathis said. “You’ve just kind of got to keep your energy level. You can’t get too high, can’t get too low. I prayed a lot. It was mainly God that got us there, honestly.”
Mathis had a match-high 27 kills and helped Kossuth (28-11) get off to a fast start. She and middle hitter Ashelyn Isbell had five kills apiece in a dominant second set.
Mantachie (16-10) looked dead in the water but got a big boost from junior Bailey Coker. She had four kills and two service aces early in the third set as the Lady Mustangs opened up a 15-9 lead.
Kossuth rallied and had a 24-22 lead after an Isbell kill, but Mantachie scored four-straight points, and Coker clinched the set with another kill.
The hitting errors began to pile up for the Lady Aggies in the fourth set as they fell behind 11-3. They went on an 8-1 run but couldn’t get over the hump.
“We had a lot of unforced errors,” Kossuth coach Dawnell Haupt said. “They were trying to run plays we were doing, and it wasn’t connecting. So we went back to the basics and continued to run our drills and execute.”
Set 5 was nip and tuck, but Isbell reasserted herself, with back-to-back kills giving Kossuth a 7-6 lead. Mathis later closed out the match with her own back-to-back kills.
Isbell finished with 18 kills, while Bailey Wilbanks had 13.
“Izzy was playing a whole new level today. She was hammering it,” Haupt said. “Mathis is our linchpin. She’s consistent, and she has a hammer.”
Isbell concurred with her coach’s assessment.
“I felt like I finally showed out for once,” she said. “I feel like that was the college me coming out, because I’m going to college at ICC.”
Coker led Mantachie with 10 kills and four aces. The Lady Mustangs had only 21 kills as a team.
“Coming into tonight, all I asked of them was to give me everything you’ve got, leave everything on the floor, play with grit, play with heart, and play with determination,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said. “And I felt like we left everything we had on the floor.”
