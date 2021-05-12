STARKVILLE – Emma Mayer has probably never hit a ball harder or farther – or at a better time.
The freshman cranked a two-run homer to left field, giving Myrtle a 5-4 walk-off win over Stringer in Game 1 of the Class 1A state finals Wednesday at Nusz Park.
Game 2 is set for noon Thursday.
Myrtle (26-4) blew a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh, as Stringer (27-4) scored four runs with the help of three errors.
“My inexperience showed – my young girls, it showed,” coach Brooke Gordon said. “But then my young girl, she knocked the crap out of one and stepped up big.”
It was the fourth home run of the year for Mayer, who had singled earlier in the game and flown out deep to center field in her previous at-bat.
“The time before I hit it to the track. I knew if I waited a little bit longer, then it’d go,” Mayer said. “I said, I’m about to do this for my team, I’m about to do this for my pitcher (after) we all fell apart in the top of the seventh.”
The Lady Hawks made six errors on the game, but the first three didn’t hurt them. That was due mainly to the pitching of Caylie Streich, who no-hit Stringer for the first four innings.
Stringer started making solid contact on Streich in the sixth inning, and then it got back-to-back singles from Allie Goldman and Hannah Buckley to lead off the seventh.
An error loaded the bases, and another allowed a run. Janiya Agee tied the game with a two-run single, and yet another error gave the Lady Red Devils the lead.
“It made my nerves horrible. I don’t know if we’ve had that many errors all season. We fell apart,” Gordon said.
Two errors in the first inning allowed Stringer to load the bases with no outs, but Streich worked out of it. For the game, she allowed six hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Sarah Kate Thompson legged out an infield single with one out in the seventh, and then Mayer swung at the second pitch she saw for a home run that landed well into the trees.
Big Stat: Stringer stranded eight runners on base.
Coach Speak: “We never drag our tails. They battled.” – Gordon, on the seventh inning