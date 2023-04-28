MYRTLE • Emma Mayer and Brooklyn Streich helped bring Myrtle back from an early 2-0 deficit as the Lady Hawks defeated Belmont 13-3 in a mercy rule decision in six innings.
Mayer supplied the big blast that tied the contest at 2-2 with her 2-run homer with one out in the first inning.
"I was just thinking base hit, score the runner," Mayer said. "That's all we need is one base hit then everyone else in the lineup will follow through.
"It was a high fastball and I knew that she was going to throw me a high fastball, just stay up with it and go yard with it."
Mollie Moody followed two batters later to drive in courtesy runner Lauryn Smithey to give the Lady Hawks the lead at 3-2.
Belmont had taken the lead in the top of the first as Gracelyn Branham hit a 2-RBI single to drive in Bella Smith and Olivia Oakes.
Myrtle added a run in the second as McKensie Wise doubled and later scored on an error for the 4-2 lead.
The Lady Hawks gave themselves a cushion with a 4-run fourth inning as Dream Carnell had a leadoff single and Mayer walked then both came home on an error off the bat of Olivia Decanter.
Streich followed with a RBI single to score Decanter and Ally Murphy laid down a RBI bunt single for the fourth run to give Myrtle the 8-2 lead.
Belmont got a run back in the sixth as Akeria McDowell doubled and was driven in on AK Merino's sac fly RBI to cut the lead to 8-3.
Myrtle scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth as Decanter had a RBI sac fly, Streich delivered the 2-RBI double, Smithey scored on a passed ball and Genna Wages ended it with her walk-off RBI single.
EXTRA BASES
Big Inning: The three-run first inning proved to be the critical inning of the game as Myrtle roared back from being down 2-0 to grab the lead that they never relinquished as Emma Mayer blasted a 2-run homer and Mollie Moody hit a RBI single.
Big Stat: Brooklyn Streich went 2-4 with three RBIs including a double and was also the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.
Coach Speak: "I feel like the first of the game we had a little bit of nerves because we hadn't played in two weeks and just had a lot of repetition in practice going on and not having that game-like experience." - Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon
