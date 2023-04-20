PONTOTOC – South Pontotoc clinched the Division 2-4A title with some big swings Thursday night.
Maddie Holcomb and Jacee McClellan both homered, and the No. 8-ranked Lady Cougars hammered No. 10 Pontotoc 13-3 in six innings in the regular season finale for both teams.
With the win, South Pontotoc (18-5, 8-2) has earned a first-round by for the 4A playoffs. Pontotoc (12-10, 6-4) will face Yazoo City in the first round.
“That’s a tough team right there, because they 10-run-ruled us last week,” South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson said of Pontotoc. “But I thought we played pretty tough today. We came out in the first inning and got some good hits and got the momentum swung our way.”
South had nine hits, the biggest one a grand slam by McClellan in the fourth inning to open up a 10-3 lead. Pontotoc had just scored its three runs in the previous inning.
“I was thinking base hit, base hit, because we could score a runner,” McClellan said. “But she got me on an inside pitch and I was I like, OK, shorten up, you’ve got it. I was thinking in my head, ‘Believe in yourself. You’ve got it.’”
It was McClellan’s sixth home run of the season. She also had a two-run single in the sixth and finished with six RBIs.
Holcomb went 3 of 3 with a double and a solo homer. Her drive over the left field wall sparked a three-run third inning as the Lady Cougars opened up a 6-0 lead.
“Maddie’s had a good year, and tonight she played well in a big game,” Patterson said.
Carlee Dunlap (16-3) got the win in the circle. She allowed six hits, struck out three and walked none.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Brylee Vandiver led off the fourth with a single. After a flyout, two-straight walks loaded the bases for McClellan.
Big Stat: The top four hitters in South Pontotoc’s order were a combined 8 of 13 with 11 RBIs.
Coach Speak: “She throws strikes and changes speeds and keeps us in the game, and we played defense today behind her.” – Patterson, on Dunlap
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.