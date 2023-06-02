PEARL – Gavin McCoy came up big in the biggest game of his life.
The senior tossed a complete game, and Saltillo kept its season going with a 2-1 win over East Central in Game 2 of the Class 5A state finals at Trustmark Park on Friday night.
The decisive Game 3 will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Saltillo (28-9) is looking to win its second title in three years, while East Central (27-11) is aiming for back-to-back crowns.
McCoy (9-2) was pitching for the first time in over two weeks, and he said his arm felt good and loose as a result.
“The last bullpen session, the ball was really coming out of his hand,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “I think that’s due to the rest, being fresh. He mixed it up – he had his breaking ball, his changeup to lefties.”
McCoy scattered five hits, striking out four and walking three. He kept the Hornets off the board until the fifth inning, when a Nate Trochessett double and an error on the play scored Michael Baria.
The Tigers made some stellar plays behind McCoy, including a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.
“They backed me up. I wouldn’t have won this game without them,” he said.
Saltillo got both of its runs in the fourth inning, on back-to-back RBI singles by Jacob Brown and Jack Adams. Those two bat eighth and ninth in the order, respectively.
Luke Wood had three of Saltillo’s seven hits but was stranded each time. East Central starter Eli Smith (5-7) kept his team in the game, striking out four and walking two in seven innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hunter Hill reached on an error in the fourth and was driven home by Brown, who subsequently scored on the Adams single for a 2-0 lead.
Big Stat: Both of Saltillo’s runs were unearned and came with two outs.
Coach Speak: “That was an excellent pitching performance my Gavin right there. He’s been a workhorse for us all year.” – Reynolds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.