Jackson McCoy’s confidence is off the charts, and so are his stats.
In six games, the Booneville native has destroyed opposing pitching for the American Legion powerhouse Tupelo 49ers (7-0). He’s 13 of 18 at the plate (.722) with two doubles, five triples, two home runs and 13 RBIs.
McCoy’s slugging percentage is 1.722.
“I’m going up there relaxed,” he said. “I’m putting no pressure on myself because I know I can hit, and I know my team has confidence in me.”
McCoy played in four of Tupelo’s five games at the Post 26 Classic at Murray, Kentucky, last weekend. He was 8 of 12 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Tupelo coach McKinley Holland isn’t the least bit surprised by McCoy’s hot start.
“It’s a credit to his work ethic,” Holland said. “Jackson’s probably in a cage somewhere right now in 98-degree heat. That’s just the kind of kid he is. He is going to work tirelessly on his game. The numbers are backing that up.”
McCoy has been murdering baseballs since his senior year at Booneville, when he hit .529 with seven homers and 46 RBIs. This past season, his freshman year at Northeast Mississippi CC, he led the team with a .366 average and drove in 37 runs.
What McCoy has done so far for the 49ers is especially impressive considering where the games have been played. The first two games were at Northeast, and the tournament last weekend was at Murray State.
“If we’re anywhere else on high school fields, he’s probably got seven or eight home runs right now,” Holland said. “He hit four off the wall at Murray State and two out of the ballpark.”
Three of McCoy’s triples came in one game, against Baldwyn at Northeast. Holland said he’d never seen anything like it.
“I’ve been on hot streaks before,” McCoy said, “but I honestly don’t remember the last time I went on an extra-base hit after extra-base hit (streak) like this.”
As good as he’s been, McCoy is far from the only reason Tupelo is off to such a good start. Easton Hood is batting .556, Davis Oswalt is batting .462, and Stone Collier checks in at .438.
“This year we’ve got several guys who can just really, really hit the baseball, and we don’t have to rely on get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in. We can really hit the ball around the yard,” Holland said.
The confidence McCoy displays permeates the lineup. The 49ers reached the semifinals of the Senior Legion World Series last season and have the tools to make another run. In fact, it’s what they expect to do.
“We go out there with major confidence,” McCoy said, “because we know we’re good.”
Tupelo returns to action Saturday when it plays a doubleheader against the East Mississippi Redbirds at Itawamba CC.