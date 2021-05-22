AMORY - After grabbing a series lead on Friday, Booneville coach Kevin Williams knew he had the guy to finish his Class 3A North final series off.
Jackson McCoy tossed a complete game shutout, scattering four hits and letting his defense work for ten groundballs in the Blue Devils' 4-0 shutout for the sweep to send them to the state championship series to face Magee. It's Booneville's first trip to state since 1999.
"With the way we won last night, this senior class is really special," Williams said. "Getting that first win got the monkey off their backs, and there was no better guy for us to have out there on the mound to do what we had to do tonight."
Booneville (24-10) took a 1-0 lead in the second on Gage Harrelson's RBI grounder after a hit by pitch and a single from Bryce Lindsey.
The Blue Devils scored three of their four runs in the final two innings. Ben Davis doubled to make it 2-0, and Lindsey's sac fly added another run.
Kyle Church added a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
McCoy allowed just two hits through the first four innings on doubles from Bryce Glenn and Walker Maranto.
The Panthers (24-12) had their best chance to score in the bottom of the sixth with Glenn leading off with a single and Reed Stanford getting a two-out hit, but McCoy worked around the jam.
"I was trying to keep it low in the zone and get soft contact," McCoy said. "I felt really confident my defense would make plays behind me."
Tyler Sledge took the loss for Amory, striking out eight on the night and allowing seven hits and an intentional walk.
"Sledge has been the dog for us all year, and we expect nothing less," Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. "We're a young team and building something here, and to get here is an accomplishment that speaks to what these guys have gone through this year."
EXTRA BASES
Big Inning: Up 1-0, Booneville snagged a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Big Stat: The Blue Devils made just one error on the night, and McCoy walked just one batter.
Coach Speak: "Having a senior go out there and get you a complete game, and you look up about the fourth inning, and the eight guys behind him were locked in, ready to make plays." - Williams