MADISON – Reed McCrillis wasn’t ready to hang up his jersey for the last time.
The senior tossed a complete game three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to help lead Madison Central to a 6-0 win over Oxford in Game 2 of their Class 6A baseball playoff series at Jaguar Field on Thursday.
The decisive Game 3 will be on Saturday night at Oxford. The winner will face Lewisburg in the third round of the playoffs next week.
“He was just good tonight. A three-hit shutout against an offense like that, you can’t ask for anything better,” Madison Central coach Patrick Robey said. “I thought later in the game we did a good job battling with two strikes and putting the ball in play.”
The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of third as Thomas Nichols hit an RBI single to left.
Madison Central did major damage in the fifth inning as the Jaguars scored four runs to take a 5-0 lead on an RBI single to left by McCrillis. Madison Central scored three runs off two Oxford errors in the frame.
The Jaguars added the final run in the sixth to take a 6-0 lead on an RBI single to left by Southern Miss commit Chase Russell.
McCrillis (4-4) went the distance, scattering three hits, walking three and striking out nine.
“The past couple outings I’ve struggled dominating the strike zone and trying to strike everybody out, and my pitch count has been getting high, so tonight coach told me to go all seven,” McCrillis said. “Tonight, everything was working and I just pitched to contact, and the defense played well behind me. Bats were getting hot, and now it’s time to finish on Saturday.”
Rhett Gandy and Nichols each had two hits to lead Madison Central (15-15) offensively.
“Something we work a lot on is bunting, and tonight we did that effectively, putting guys in good position to bunt and get the runner in scoring position and getting a big hit,” Robey said. “It’s no secret our backs were against the wall, and I thought we played well all the way around tonight. Now we got to go back up there for Game 3 and see what happens.”
Barrett Kamman (4-3) took the loss on the mound for Oxford. The Chargers (21-9) only managed three hits and left bases loaded in the sixth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Madison Central scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead.
Big Stat: Of the 104 pitches McCrillis threw, 61 were for strikes.
Coach Speak: “McCrillis threw one heckuva game and was landing all four pitches. Hats off to him, and we helped him out a lot. We didn’t play clean defensively and couldn’t get going offensively. Good thing is we’re at home Saturday and need to play better.” – Oxford’s Cade Hoggard
