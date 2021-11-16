NEW ALBANY • Madison McDonald does not have a quiet personality, but she produces in an understated fashion.
The senior recorded a double-double on Tuesday night as New Albany’s girls rolled past cross-county rival West Union, 48-27. McDonald finished with a team-high 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“You don’t realize she’s got that many, but once you finally look at the scorebook you’re like, 'Oh, she did that,'” New Albany coach Micha Washington said. “Quiet assassin. Very sneaky. The opposite of her personality.”
McDonald also spearheaded a strong defensive effort by the Lady Bulldogs (4-1). They were simply quicker than West Union (5-2) on the perimeter and forced 27 turnovers.
“I think that’s one of our strengths – speed. Definitely speed. It covers up a lot of things,” Washington said.
Hannah Finley and Amiya Terry had 11 points each for New Albany, which never trailed. West Union never found an offensive flow and shot just 9 of 35 (25.7%) from the field.
The Lady Bulldogs did an especially good job against Emma Callicutt, the Lady Eagles’ best scorer. She only had six points through three quarters and finished with 15.
“I’m not taking anything away from what they did, we just for whatever reason came out not ready to play tonight,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “They got after us and played extremely hard, and we weren’t ready for it.”
A 16-0 run gave New Albany a 22-4 lead in the second quarter, but West Union closed the half with six-straight points to make it 22-10.
The Lady Bulldogs made it 26-12 on back-to-back buckets by Maguire Miskelly, and it was 33-16 after three quarters.
(B) New Albany 65, West Union 48: Kamron Carter scored 25 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-1). Daniel Conlee paced West Union (6-1) with 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: New Albany’s 16-0 run in the first half put the West Union girls in too deep of a hole.
Point Maker: McDonald shot 5 of 11 from the field and hit both of her free throws.
Talking Point: “I was really focusing on keeping me and my team with a steady head.” – McDonald