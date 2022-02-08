Madison McDonald sparked a big fourth quarter as New Albany pulled away for a 54-41 win over North Pontotoc in the first round of the Division 2-4A Tournament on Tuesday.
The win qualifies New Albany (10-12) for the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs will face Pontotoc in Thursday’s semifinals.
New Albany fell behind 38-35 early in the fourth quarter when McDonald got a pair of buckets, touching off a 17-0 run. The senior finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“If I don’t go, they don’t go. I’ve got to push my team,” McDonald said. “I’m a senior, I’m the big sister of the group.”
It did not appear early on that New Albany would be fighting for its season, having staked a 25-10 lead in the second quarter. But North Pontotoc (12-15) closed the half on an 11-2 run and finally took the lead on a Bindi Seale 3-pointer, making it 34-33 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
Two McDonald free throws gave New Albany a 35-34 edge entering the fourth, but North Pontotoc scored two quick buckets to reclaim the lead.
And then McDonald started the run. Her two baskets were followed by a jumper from Maguire Miskelly, a layup by Hannah Finley and a layup by Laniya Terry. Two more McDonald free throws made it 47-38 with 3:30 left.
“That’s what we’ve been pounding – finishing games, converting turnovers, scoring, making layups,” said New Albany coach Micha Washington.
The game was not a silky smooth affair, as each team committed 30 turnovers. But the Lady Bulldogs shot it better, making 20 of 38 (52.6%) from the field and 13 of 18 (72.2% from the line). North Pontotoc shot 15 of 47 (31.9%) from the floor.
Finley finished with 16 points, while Miskelly and Terry had 10 apiece.
Seale led North Pontotoc with 12 points off the bench, going 4 of 4 from behind the arc.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: New Albany’s 17-0 run featured 10 points in the paint.
Point Maker: McDonald shot 6 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “Shots just went cold. We hit some early, got back in it, then just couldn’t get the ones we needed to fall.” – North Pontotoc coach Rob Browning