BALDWYN – Returning to the bench is just as emotional for Jason McKay as it was leaving it.
McKay was approved Thursday to become Baldwyn’s boys basketball coach, a title he previously held from 2006-14. He stepped down back then to become the school district’s superintendent, a position from which he retired in June.
He missed coaching terribly.
“I cried when I quit, and I cried when I got to come back,” McKay said.
He takes over for Grant Goolsby, who took an administrative position in New Albany.
After coaching stops at Mantachie, Amory and Smithville, McKay returned to his alma mater in 2003 as the girls basketball coach. He took the Lady Bearcats to the state tournament twice and then moved to the boys’ bench after three years.
McKay, 51, led the Bearcats to the Class 2A state championship game four times, winning it all in 2013. He had a record of 241-47 leading the boys, and his career record is 550-232.
“I was blessed to get to do what I did at the time,” McKay said. He added that becoming superintendent “was something that I thought that needed to be done for my family and what it would do for my career and retirement. But I certainly missed (coaching) greatly.”
Baldwyn basketball runs in McKay’s veins. His father Larry played for the Bearcats, leading them to a state title in 1964, and he then coached them to a title in 1975.
McKay was a point guard on back-to-back championship teams in 1986 and ’87. His son, Conner, played for him on Baldwyn’s 2013 title team and is now one of his assistant coaches.
“I lived right out there when I was a kid, on the school grounds,” McKay said. “Being away from Baldwyn School is not something – this is in a way a home to me, too.”
Baldwyn was 94-46 during Goolsby’s five-year tenure, including an 8-8 mark last year. The Bearcats lost in the second round of the 1A playoffs.
Jamaury Marshall and Andy Trollinger are two key returnees this season, and New Site transfer Joel Barber will have a big role. Despite being off the bench for seven years, McKay doesn’t believe his coaching style will have to be tweaked much.
“I know that the rim’s still 10 feet high, and you’ve still got to dribble it and bounce it and catch it, and you’ve got to be able to defend. The thing that I love about coaching is trying to get everyone on the same page.”