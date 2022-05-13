ELLISTOWN • Emma McKee came through with a huge 2-out double that drove in three runs to help East Webster take a 6-4 win over East Union on Friday. The Lady Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the 2A North State softball series that now shifts to their home field for game two on Saturday.
McKee's hit broke open a 2-1 East Webster lead and turned it into a healthy 5-1 advantage during the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Wolverines had loaded the bases off an error, single and another Lady Urchin error to set up McKee's smash to left.
"My thing was to just go up there and hit the ball because I wanted to help my team win, so I was going up there and battle it out and make sure I got a hit to help my team," McKee said. "It was right down the middle, it was a good one and I was on it. Whoa, it felt good."
East Union retaliated with a couple of runs in the bottom of the frame as Katie Sherwood stroked a shot over the fence in left for a 2-run homer to cut the lead to 5-3.
However, East Webster added an insurance run in the top of the seventh off Hallie Beth Reed's RBI single while Sherwood came through again for the Lady Urchins in the final at-bat with a RBI single of her own for the 6-4 final.
East Webster got on the scoreboard first as they scored two runs in the top of the third off Nashlynn Vickers steal of home and Katelee Box's RBI single.
The Lady Urchins countered in the bottom half of the inning as Sherwood's RBI single scored the first East Union run. Sherwood drove in all four East Union runs for the game.
"Keys to the win was coming out early and swinging the bat," East Webster coach John Harris said. "Our pitcher (Liz Massey) threw well and even when they started squaring her up, she started adjusting too."
Massey allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Emma McKee delivered the decisive hit of the game as she blasted a 3-RBI double to the gap in left center to open up a 5-1 East Webster lead in the top of the fifth.
Big Stat: East Union's Katie Sherwood drove in all four runs for the Lady Urchins with a 2-run homer and two RBI singles as she went 3 for 4.
Coach Speak: "We were really bad defensively and I thought they (East Webster) were really good, I thought they made two plays where they really took a hit away from us, so you got to tip your hat to that, they made the plays and we didn't make the plays." - East Union's Josh Blythe