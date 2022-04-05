Alisha McKinney was far and away the most dominant lifter last weekend.
The senior had a record-breaking day to lead South Pontotoc’s girls to the Class 4A powerlifting state title on Friday in Jackson. McKinney, competing in the 242-plus division, recorded an all-class record squat of 505 pounds. Her total of 1,270 pounds was the highest of the weekend for any classification by 335 pounds, and it was a meet record.
“She is a God-given athlete, I’m telling you,” South Pontotoc coach Rod Cook said.
This is South Pontotoc’s first powerlifting title, and it required a tie-breaker. The Lady Cougars scored 29 points, as did Bay High. South earned the title by getting two first-place finishes to Bay’s one.
Samantha Pulliam took gold in the 242 division with 855 points.
Corinth finished third with 28 points, the same total Quitman had. South Pike scored 27 for fifth place.
McKinney also easily won the bench press (215 pounds) and the deadlift (490).
“She works hard,” Cook said. “She doesn’t have any competition in the weight room because the other girls are so much smaller. But when it comes to regional and North half and state, the competition gets a little tighter, but she’s so much stronger than everybody else.”
Other winners
East Union’s girls added another trophy to their vast collection by winning the Class I title. The Lady Urchins finished with 70 total points, while Velma Jackson was a very distant second with 27.
East Union brought home seven gold medals and four silvers en route to winning a sixth-consecutive title. If not for COVID in 2020, it would most likely have been seven in a row.
"The girls just performed incredibly. Every single one of them set personal records in their totals except for one,” coach Scott Duley said.
Emma Boatner set four state records: in squat (405), bench (165), deadlift (390) and total (960). She got plenty of help as 11 of the 12 Lady Urchins medaled.
In 3A boys, Kossuth also won a second-straight title, and the girls team won as well. The Aggies tied with Union in points, 40-40, but won the tie-breaker with four first-place finishes: Drew Rowsey (114), Chandler Robinson (123), Eric Ruiz (148) and Ethan Martindale (308-plus).
Robinson’s 400-pound squat set the 3A squat record in his division, and Ruiz did the same in his with a 545-pound deadlift.
As for the Lady Aggies, Katie Avant (105), Sarah Green (198) and Maryn Latch (220) all earned gold. Kossuth finished with 49 points, 20 points ahead of second-place Water Valley.
Tupelo Christian’s boys made it back-to-back titles in 1A, scoring 39 points to Vardaman’s 33.
Lake Sullivan earned gold in the 220 class, with a squat of 500, a bench press of 240 and a deadlift of 460. TCPS also had three silvers and five bronzes.
Contributing: Dennis Clayton, New Albany Gazette