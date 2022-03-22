Pine Grove isn’t just winning softball games, it’s winning close ones.
The Lady Panthers (10-1) are 4-0 in one-run games, and a whole lot of that has to do with the battery of Lizzie Meeks and Ellie Fryar. But it also has to do with this group’s maturation as a whole.
“The majority of my kids that are playing are 10th graders, and they’ve been playing since seventh and eighth grade,” coach Justin Jordan said. “It seems like we’re getting in those situations and they’re not as rattled, and they are able to produce and make plays on defense.”
Meeks, a sophomore, has been a dominant force in the circle. She has a 0.80 ERA with 31 strikeouts and just five walks in 35 innings.
Unlike in years past, though, Meeks isn’t having to do it all. Sophomore Madison Foster and freshman Memory Mauney have thrown effective innings as well.
Behind the plate is Fryar, who is reliable defensively and is batting .382 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.
“Most people are lucky to have one or the other, and we’re lucky enough to have both of them,” Jordan said of his ace and his catcher. “Ellie’s getting older and she’s making progressions, and Lizzie is (too), and it’s somebody for the defense to count on and know she’s going to throw strikes. And when there’s a ball in the dirt, Ellie’s going to block it up and there won’t be any runners advancing.”
The Lady Panthers, No. 10 in this week’s Daily Journal rankings, were 20-6 last season and lost in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs to West Union.
Now in 2A, Pine Grove appears to have the talent and experience to make this season a special one. The lineup includes senior Hailey Keeton, who’s batting .485 with 16 RBIs. Mauney is swinging a hot bat, too, with a .500 average, while Foster is batting .353 and sophomore Jazzie Smithey .310.
“They’re getting to where they are starting to make a push,” Jordan said. “They fell off the last couple of years, and now you can see a big difference in how they’re hitting the ball and how they approach the game, especially Lizzie and Ellie.”