Meeks gives No. 2 Lady Aggies walk-off win By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Apr 7, 2022 KOSSUTH – After frustrating Booneville's bats all game, Ava Meeks delivered the biggest hit of the night.The senior's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning gave No. 2-ranked Kossuth a 3-2 walkoff win over No. 1 Booneville in a Division 1-3A showdown Thursday night.It was just the third hit of the night for the Lady Aggies (13-4, 3-1), but they had been making consistent contact against Booneville ace Hallie Burns."We stayed within ourselves tonight, made contact, and they started falling," Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said.The win keeps Kossuth, which lost to Booneville (13-5, 4-2) on Monday, in the hunt for the division title.The game was scoreless through seven innings as Meeks (10-3) went toe to toe with Burns (10-2) in the pitcher's circle. Meeks scattered eight hits, struck out three and walked none."She came to me yesterday and said she wanted the ball," Bobo said. "I said, 'It's yours. It's your game.' Then she walks it off on them, too."Booneville scored twice in the top of the eighth as Madison Owens stroked an RBI single and then later scored on an error.Kossuth pulled within 2-1 on an RBI single from nine-hole hitter Hadley James. Two batters later, Meeks drove an 0-2 pitch into right-center field for the win."I knew that she had been working in and out, and so when I got 0-2, I was waiting on that pitch. I knew it was coming," Meeks said.Burns struck out eight and walked none, but she hit three batters.Booneville was led at the plate by Owens and Ellan Saylors, who had two hits apiece.Extra BasesBig Inning: Cailyn Johnson's sac bunt put runners at second and third, leading to the single by James, who took second on the throw. That set the table for Meeks.Big Stat: Booneville left eight runners on base.Coach Speak: "We couldn't get that timely hit. We put the ball in play, it was right at somebody. They're great defensively, and they made their plays." – Booneville coach Jessica Taylor