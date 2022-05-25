MHSAA baseball championship capsules: Class 2A, 3A Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 25, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tyler Sledge leads Amory into this week's Class 3A title series against Seminary. Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASS 2AEast Union (29-4) vs. Stringer (28-6)ScheduleGame 1: Friday, 1 p.m.Game 2: Saturday, TBAGame 3: Sunday, TBA (if necessary)East UnionCoach: Jamie RussellState championships: 2016, 2017Players to Watch: 2B Jude Treadaway (.411 BA, 56 runs); P/C Rudy Baldwyn (11-0, 0.93 ERA, 116 Ks); OF/P Hayden Roberts (.385 BA, 41 RBIs; 9-0, 1.75 ERA).StringerCoach: Wade WeathersState championships: 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996Players to Watch: 1B Jackson Parker (.444 BA, 13 HR, 54 RBIs); IF/P Nick Arender (.402 BA, 8 HR, 42 RBIs; 10-2, 2.25 ERA); P/1B Lance Jenkins (.291 BA, 36 RBIs; 8-0, 1.83 ERA).CLASS 3AAmory (28-5) vs. Seminary (23-13)ScheduleGame 1: Friday, 4 p.m.Game 2: Saturday, TBAGame 3: Sunday, TBA (if necessary)AmoryCoach: Chris PaceState championships: 1925, 1997, 1999Players to Watch: 3B/C/P Bo Rock (.341 BA, 7 HR, 38 RBIs; 7-1, 2.07 ERA); RF/P Tyler Sledge (.271 BA, 16 RBIs; 7-3, 4.44 ERA); RF/DH/P Corbin Gillentine (.388 BA, 36 RBIs; 4-0, 3.44 ERA).SeminaryCoach: Clay BushState championships: 1996Players to Watch: OF Donovan Hale (.398 BA, 7 HR, 21 RBIs); IF Logan Craft (.388 BA, 6 HR, 36 RBIs); P Tucker Woods (.283 BA, 25 RBIs; 7-2, 2.70 ERA).Brad Locke brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Playoffs East Union Urchins Amory Panthers Championship Era Ba Baseball Sport Player Logan Craft Stringer Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters