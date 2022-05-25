Tyler Sledge

Tyler Sledge leads Amory into this week's Class 3A title series against Seminary.

CLASS 2A

East Union (29-4) vs. Stringer (28-6)

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, TBA

Game 3: Sunday, TBA (if necessary)

East Union

Coach: Jamie Russell

State championships: 2016, 2017

Players to Watch: 2B Jude Treadaway (.411 BA, 56 runs); P/C Rudy Baldwyn (11-0, 0.93 ERA, 116 Ks); OF/P Hayden Roberts (.385 BA, 41 RBIs; 9-0, 1.75 ERA).

Stringer

Coach: Wade Weathers

State championships: 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996

Players to Watch: 1B Jackson Parker (.444 BA, 13 HR, 54 RBIs); IF/P Nick Arender (.402 BA, 8 HR, 42 RBIs; 10-2, 2.25 ERA); P/1B Lance Jenkins (.291 BA, 36 RBIs; 8-0, 1.83 ERA).

CLASS 3A

Amory (28-5) vs. Seminary (23-13)

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, TBA

Game 3: Sunday, TBA (if necessary)

Amory

Coach: Chris Pace

State championships: 1925, 1997, 1999

Players to Watch: 3B/C/P Bo Rock (.341 BA, 7 HR, 38 RBIs; 7-1, 2.07 ERA); RF/P Tyler Sledge (.271 BA, 16 RBIs; 7-3, 4.44 ERA); RF/DH/P Corbin Gillentine (.388 BA, 36 RBIs; 4-0, 3.44 ERA).

Seminary

Coach: Clay Bush

State championships: 1996

Players to Watch: OF Donovan Hale (.398 BA, 7 HR, 21 RBIs); IF Logan Craft (.388 BA, 6 HR, 36 RBIs); P Tucker Woods (.283 BA, 25 RBIs; 7-2, 2.70 ERA).

Brad Locke

brad.locke@journalinc.com

