Brice Deaton has been stellar on the mound and at the plate for Pontotoc this season.

CLASS 1A

Biggersville (25-5) vs. Resurrection Catholic (31-5)

Schedule

Game 1: Today, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, TBA (if necessary)

Biggersville

Coach: Daniel Rowsey

State championships: 1994

Players to Watch: 2B/P Drew Rowsey (.459 BA, 29 RBIs; 8-1, 1.14 ERA); SS/P Dylan Rowsey (.407 BA, 22 RBIs; 6-0, 1.39 ERA); CF Tre Gunn (.500 BA, 26 RBIs, 29 SB).

Resurrection Catholic

Coach: Johnny Olsen

State championships: None

Players to Watch: OF/P Max Askew (.410 BA, 31 RBIs; 5-1, 1.68 ERA); IF/P J.T. Schnoor (.326 BA, 35 RBIs; 6-1, 1.58 ERA); P/C/3B Joe Scarborough (.430, 45 RBIs; 8-0, 0.58 ERA).

CLASS 4A

Pontotoc (31-9) vs. Sumrall (33-1)

Schedule

Game 1: Today, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, TBA (if necessary)

Pontotoc

Coach: Josh Dowdy

State championships: 1980, 1985, 1986

Players to Watch: 1B/P Jon Robert Carnes (.398 BA, 11 HR, 51 RBIs; 6-2, 3.24 ERA, 99 Ks); SS/P Brice Deaton (.413 BA, 9 HR, 41 RBIs; 6-3, 2.63 ERA); P Garrett Pound (8-2, 3.13 ERA, 3 saves).

Sumrall

Coach: Andy Davis

State championships: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015

Players to Watch: OF Cade Dedeaux (.438 BA, 43 RBIs, 54 runs); IF/P Marshall Phillips (.434 BA, 44 RBIs; 7-0, 1.66 ERA); P Andrew Knight (8-1, 1.59 ERA, 77 Ks).

