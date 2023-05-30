MHSAA Baseball Championships: 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A series previews By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Amory is aiming for a second straight Class 3A state championship. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP CAPSULESPreviews of the four series involving area teams.CLASS 1AWest Union (27-4) vs. Resurrection Catholic (25-9)ScheduleGame 1: Today, 1 p.m.Game 2: Thursday, 1 p.m.Game 3: Saturday, TBD (if nec.)West Union EaglesCoach: Ashley RussellState championships: NonePlayers to Watch: 3B/C/P Greer Manning (.485 BA, 8 HRs, 58 RBIs; 4-0, 1.62 ERA); SS/P Grant Martin (.439 BA, 32 RBIs; 6-0, 2.43 ERA); 2B Cole Willard (.356 BA, 41 runs).Resurrection Catholic EaglesCoach: Richie TillmanState championships: 2022Players to Watch: P/IF Cole Tingle (.414 BA, 32 RBIs; 6-1, 2.40 ERA); C/P Luke Schnoor (.404 BA, 4 HRs, 29 RBIs; 2.38 ERA); P Levi Foshee (6-0, 1.71 ERA)CLASS 2AEast Union (29-5) vs. Pisgah (25-8)ScheduleGame 1: Wednesday, 1 p.m.Game 2: Friday, 1 p.m.Game 3: Saturday, TBD (if nec.)East Union UrchinsCoaches: Jamie Russell, Chris BasilState championships: 2016, 2017, 2022Players to Watch: P/DH Landon Harmon (.321 BA, 4 HRs, 22 RBIs; 8-1, 0.99 ERA); SS Rett Johnson (.545 BA, 4 HRs, 41 RBIs, 56 runs); 2B Jude Treadaway (.467 BA, 23 SB, 62 runs).Pisgah DragonsCoach: Sam StarnesState championships: NonePlayers to Watch: IF Gavin Bledsoe (.485 BA, 37 RBIs, 55 runs); OF/P Colton Coleman (.415 BA, 35 RBIs, 54 runs; 2-0, 2.05 ERA); P/OF Ryder White (10-2, 3.10 ERA; .346 BA, 29 RBIs).CLASS 3AAmory (30-4) vs. St. Stanislaus (21-12)ScheduleGame 1: Today, 4 p.m.Game 2: Thursday, 4 p.m.Game 3: Saturday, TBD (if nec.)Amory PanthersCoach: Chris PaceState championships: 1925, 1997, 1999, 2022Players to Watch: C Walker Maranto (.476 BA, 4 HRs, 36 RBIs); IF Ty Hester (.446 BA, 27 RBIs, 21 runs); 3B/P Bryce Glenn (.427 BA, 4 HRs, 52 RBIs; 7-2, 2.09 ERA).St. Stanislaus Rock-a-ChawsCoach: Brad CorleyState championships: 2010, 2015Players to Watch: OF Chesley Rhodes (.468 BA, 7 HRs, 43 RBIs); OF Seth Farni (.384 BA, 8 HRs, 29 RBIs; 2-0, 3.34 ERA); P/IF Hill Gainey (11-1, 2.40 ERA).CLASS 5ASaltillo (27-8) vs. East Central (26-10)ScheduleGame 1: Wednesday, 7 p.m.Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.Game 3: Saturday, TBD (if nec.)Saltillo TigersCoach: Eric ReynoldsState championships: 1965, 1970, 1971, 1972, 2021Players to Watch: P/OF Drake Douglas (9-3, 2.70 ERA; .434 BA, 8 HR, 37 RBIs); P Wilson Rodriguez (4-1, 1.67 ERA); C Luke Wood (.435 BA, 22 RBIs).East Central HornetsCoach: Bo LongState championships: 1981, 2008, 2022Players to Watch: IF/P T.J. Dunsford (.434 BA, 4 HRs, 27 RBIs; 10-1, 1.43 ERA); OF/P Brandt Dickerson (.337 BA, 20 RBIs; 0-2, 4.30 ERA); P Brayson Owenby (6-0, 2.48 ERA). brad.locke@journalinc.com 