Dylan Rowsey

Dylan Rowsey's Biggersville Lions will play in the Class 1A state finals next week in Pearl.

 Dillon Barnes Southern Sentinel

MHSAA BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Trustmark Park, Pearl

Tuesday, May 24

Class 1A: Biggersville vs. Ethel/Resurrection Catholic winner, 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Pontotoc vs. Sumrall, 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Neshoba Central vs. East Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Class 2A: East Union vs. Stringer, 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Amory vs. Seminary, 4 p.m.

Class 6A: DeSoto Central vs. Northwest Rankin, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Class 1A: Biggersville vs. Ethel/Resurrection Catholic winner, 1 p.m.

Class 4A: Pontotoc vs. Sumrall, 4 p.m.

Class 5A: Neshoba Central vs. East Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Class 2A: East Union vs. Stringer, 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Amory vs. Seminary, 4 p.m.

Class 6A: DeSoto Central vs. Northwest Rankin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Game 3s (if necessary), TBD

brad.locke@journalinc.com

